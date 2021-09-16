Indiana Felon Found In A St. Cloud Apartment Building

Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team along with St. Cloud S.W.A.T conducted a search warrant on a St. Cloud apartment building to locate a fugitive from Indiana.

The apartment, located in the 2000 block of 27th Street Southeast, is where authorities found fugitive 40-year-old Marcus Nuell Rollins of Michigan City Indiana.

Rollins was arrested and taken to Stearns County Jail for extradition back to Indiana.

Rollins has three active arrest warrants including rape by force or imminent threat, incest and criminal confinement under Indiana state law.