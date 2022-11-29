Indigenous Flute Player Performing Free Concert Tonight at SCSU

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

There’s a free concert Tuesday night at St. Cloud State University with a notable musician and musical historian.

The American Indian Center is sponsoring indigenous Ojibwe flute player Darren Thompson, who is performing in the Atwood Memorial Center.

Darren Thompson recorded an album “Between Earth and Sky” of his Native American flute music that received national acclaim. The album was recorded in the Black Hills of South Dakota, and aside from being a musician, Thompson is also a journalist from the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Indian Reservation in northern Wisconsin.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Atwood Memorial Center Theatre. It’s free and open to the campus and entire community.