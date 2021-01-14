Injury Crash on Highway 4 near Paynesville

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 and Stearns County Road 32 occurred Wednesday, about ten miles north of Paynesville.

The accident happened just before 9:30 a.m. when 20-year-old Clegg Deontay of Waite Park and a passenger were heading westbound on Stearns County Road 32 and approaching Highway 4.

They stopped at a stop sign and then collided with another vehicle that was heading south on Highway 4.

All three individuals were taken to Paynesville Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.