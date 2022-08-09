It’s Primary Election Day; Here Are Tips to Casting your Vote Today

By Nyah Adams / News Director

It’s primary election day here in Minnesota! Here are some tips and reminders for placing your votes today.

If you wish to vote in person you can do so at one of these three locations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

St. Cloud City Hall

Stearns County Service Center

Melrose City Hall

As a voter you have rights, here are some of your rights while casting your vote:

To take time off work to vote without losing pay, personal leave, or vacation time.

Taking a sample ballot into the voting booth.

Asking for help in the polling place.

Bringing children with to the polling place.

Replacing ballots if you make a mistake on the ballot before you cast it.

For more information on voting visit here.