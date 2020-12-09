Join a Dismantling Racism Zoom Session on Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Unity Spiritual Center of Central Minnesota will be hosting a Dismantling Racism Zoom Forum on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

This will be a hands-on, interactive session that is designed to help participants get in touch with their own fear and bias. It will deal with systemic change in education, health care, economic opportunity and other relevant issues.

The seminars will be led by Denny Smith, who has been conducting diversity and inclusion training for the past 10 years.

To register for the event, email denny@dennysmith.com and the link will be returned.