Join Community Conversation on Asian Americans Experiencing Hate

In light of the mass shooting in Georgia, and the impact on the Asian American community and women, there is an online event that will help you process and learn from the tragedy.

Next Wednesday, March 24 at 5 p.m. you are invited to join a public community event to hear from leaders and community members about what has been occurring in Minnesota and nationwide.

Some speakers include Minnesota Congresswoman Illhan Omar and MDHR Commissioner Rebecca Lucero.

You can register for the event here.