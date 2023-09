Mayor Dave Kleis invites the city to join him for a Day of Remembrance.

The City of St. Cloud is hosting a Day of Remembrance 9/11 Ceremony.

The Ceremony will honor those fallen on the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers.

It will be held at St. Cloud City Hall on Monday, Sept. 11.

It will begin at 5 p.m.