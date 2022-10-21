Join MNDot Nov. 9 to Give Feedback on the Highway 10 Corridor Study

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants your feedback for a Highway 10 corridor study on Wednesday, November 9th.

MNDoT

Organizers say the meet and greet will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Haven Town Hall which is located at 4230 45th Ave Southeast in St. Cloud.

The highway study will cover the area from 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud to Highway 24 in Clear Lake. Officials note the year long analyzation will identify future safety and success needs throughout the corridor segment.

To learn more about the Highway 10 corridor study or other Minnesota road work projects, visit MNDoT website.