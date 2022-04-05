Join the Statewide Star Party This Weekend at St. Cloud State University

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud State University Planetarium is presenting “Shared Sky, Open Minds” in partnership with the Bell Museum this weekend.

This is a free event open to the public. There will also be streaming presentations from Native Skywatchers program, Dr. Annette Lee and others in Wick Science Building 24 following a tour of the current night sky in the planetarium.

All ages are welcome to join the astronomical craft making in the Wick Science Building auditorium from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Reservations can be made by emailing the Planetarium at planetarium@stcloudstate.edu. More information about the Planetarium is available at the St. Cloud State Planetarium website.