Keith Secola, December Wind and Sampson Brothers Hoop Dancers Performing at SCSU

KVSC, Your Sound Alternative, is welcoming Native Music Hall of Fame Keith Secola, Nammy winning band December Wind and the world renowned Sampson Brothers Hoop Dancers.

The Radiant Reverberations concert is Wednesday, November 2 at 7 p.m in the Atwood Memorial Center Theatre at St. Cloud State University. It is free to attend and open to the campus and community.

Keith Secola

Secola has a storied career with his inspiring and insightful Native American music. Hailing originally from Cook, MN, Secola is a rock and roller with a folk-rock and reggae sound. He’s a member of the Native Music Hall of Fame and is known for creating music for films and documentaries. One of his most famous and beloved songs is Indian Cars and Secola has released six albums in his career thus far.

December Wind

Supporting act December Wind just released a new album, Hoka, recorded during the pandemic lockdown at Sparta Sound, with engineer and multi-instrumentalist Rich Mattson. Atsiaktonkie, lead singer, songwriter and guitarist of December Wind says the album’s title came to him in a dream. It’s a Lakota word, that’s hard to put into English. It means everything is going so well, that if I were to die right now, I’d be OK with it. You say it when you’re in a good place.

Hoop Dancing at the performance is The Sampson Brothers, Lumhe & Samsoche Sampson (Seneca/Mvskoke), They have been Hoop dancing for more than 27 years while visiting and teaching various Indigenous communities throughout Turtle Island (N. America) and beyond. Witness and experience Indigenous Hoop Dance from their unique perspective, enlighten one’s mind and invigorate the spirit through their evolutionary artistry.

Sampson Brothers

This event is made possible by a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural History Fund and by KVSC’s listener members.