Kimball Man Air Lifted To Hospital After Accident Near Clearwater Saturday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriffs Office responded late Saturday night to a car accident that left one person needing to be extricated from a vehicle.

Deputies say 35-year-old Joseph Charles Cleveland, of Kimball was heading east on County Road 44 when he failed to stop at a stop sign. He then swerved off the road, drove down an embankment and hit a tree that pinned him inside his truck.

A caller reported the accident to authorities after they “heard tires squealing and then the sound of a loud crash.”

The Annandale Fire Department extricated him from the vehicle, and once freed, Mayo Ambulance took him by helicopter to the hospital by North Memorial Air Care. His condition is unknown at this time.

Annandale Police Department also assisted with the accident. This crash is an ongoing investigation.