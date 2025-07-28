Jul 28, 2025
KVSC Announces the Fall Schedule for Monday Night Live’s 35th Season
Monday Night Live has set the schedule of performers for the first half of its landmark 35th season.
KVSC’s long-running live music showcase starts the new season with an in-studio performance by Heed the Warning on September 15. The first half of the season runs through December 1.
Every episode of Monday Night Live begins at 9:00 PM (Central time). It airs on KVSC-88.1FM and online on kvsc.org or through TuneIn or other streaming audio apps. Additionally, all episodes can be watched live online and on UTVS.