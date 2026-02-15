KVSC announces winners for 47th annual trivia competition; “Wild West Trivia”

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Over 200 volunteers, players, and workers filled Ritsche Auditorium with anticipation on Sunday, February 15, when KVSC announced the winners of its 47th annual trivia contest.

Stefan’s Dream 27: The Magnificent Stefan took home the trophy for the overall win of this year’s “Wild West Trivia: The Good, The Bad, and the Obscure.”

This is Stefan’s Dream’s eighth consecutive win, and the 29th year they’ve participated in the contest. The team scored 13,630 points, surpassing the second-place winner, Meyer Pants on Fire, by 555 points.

“Just a reminder that joy is resistance. When we live in joy, we’re resisting. The power of community is so strong … I’m so proud of Minnesota, I’m so proud of us for taking time to be joyful,” said Alison Feigh, a member of Stefan’s Dream team.

Winners for Division I and II include:

Voodoo Panties was the winning team for Division II, taking sixth place overall with 11,435 points.

The Hateful 8 Years of Triva was the winning team for Division III, taking 29th place overall with 6,395 points.

Fifty-six teams registered for this year’s contest, including eight student teams and 48 community teams. “A handful of those teams didn’t participate much, but most teams got in at least a few points over the weekend,” said KVSC Station Manager Dan Seeger.

Those who want to see the full list of rankings can visit the KVSC website.

KVSC also announced the 2026 Marty Sundvall Trivia Hall of Fame inductees, including:

Cheez was named the winner of the Jo McMullen Volunteer Award. He has been a phonebank volunteer for about 20 years and answered 815 calls this year. Seeger said Cheez is someone who asks him for a stack of posters and asks businesses to display the posters every year. Cheez attended SCSU in the mid-2000s, working as a KVSC DJ.

China Star Buffet, located in Waite Park, has been named as the trivia sponsor inductee for the food they’ve provided KVSC workers and volunteers with food for many years. “They’re just always a ‘yes,’” Dan Seeger said, despite having staffing issues this year because of Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota.

Porcupine Petting Zoo was inducted as the trivia team for 2026. They’ve been playing since the late 1990s. They started as a group of music majors at SCSU. “They’re a really great, enthusiastic team, and they’ve proven themselves to be really devoted to this contest,” said Seeger.

The Goat Posse inducted a new member during the awards ceremony. Winston Johnson, AKA“Maestro,” is joining the team of alumni who annually volunteer and produce segments for trivia weekend.

The competition took place over a span of 50 hours, kicking off on Friday, February 13, 2026, and finishing on Sunday night.

Trivia Weekend next year will take place February 5-7. The announcement for the 2027 trivia theme will be announced sometime in September 2026, according to Seeger.