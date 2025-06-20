Jun 20, 2025

KVSC Presents Special Day of Programming for Pride Month

Today, tomorrow, and every day around the sun, KVSC stands with the LGBTQ+ community. As a gesture of that support, we’re closing out Pride Month 2025 with an on-air celebration.

On Monday, June 30, join your favorite KVSC personalities for a full day of queer artists and pride programming.

Promotional image for Pride on KVSC that shows several people in colorful clothing walking underneath a large piece of cloth with a rainbow design. The image indicates the programming event will be on June 30th on 88.1 FM and KVSC.org

We’ll look back on some pride highlights across Minnesota, and we’ll get you hooked on some incredible music to take into the rest of the year.

Listen to Pride on KVSC at 88.1 FM and online at kvsc.org.

