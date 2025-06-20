KVSC Presents Special Day of Programming for Pride Month

Today, tomorrow, and every day around the sun, KVSC stands with the LGBTQ+ community. As a gesture of that support, we’re closing out Pride Month 2025 with an on-air celebration.

On Monday, June 30, join your favorite KVSC personalities for a full day of queer artists and pride programming.

We’ll look back on some pride highlights across Minnesota, and we’ll get you hooked on some incredible music to take into the rest of the year.

Listen to Pride on KVSC at 88.1 FM and online at kvsc.org.