Apr 6, 2023

KVSC: The Reason Radio Was Invented

Your Sound Alternative has been part of Central Minnesota nearly 56 years.

We remain fully committed to

  • Student and community volunteers learning and sharing their love of music that can only be enjoyed on 88.1FM
  • A place that supports local and regional musicians not with only playing their music, but inviting bands to perform live on KVSC as part of Monday Night Live
  • A home for local news, long form interviews with area news makers and in-depth programs about issues such as social justice, the environment and exploring our world

As we enjoy spring it is also a time when KVSC looks to listeners to support our programming. Your investment stays right here at KVSC, and comes with thank you gifts that help promote content we produce.

BECOME a KVSC Member! Your support is critical to our continued success and development.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev