Apr 6, 2023
KVSC: The Reason Radio Was Invented
Your Sound Alternative has been part of Central Minnesota nearly 56 years.
We remain fully committed to
- Student and community volunteers learning and sharing their love of music that can only be enjoyed on 88.1FM
- A place that supports local and regional musicians not with only playing their music, but inviting bands to perform live on KVSC as part of Monday Night Live
- A home for local news, long form interviews with area news makers and in-depth programs about issues such as social justice, the environment and exploring our world
As we enjoy spring it is also a time when KVSC looks to listeners to support our programming. Your investment stays right here at KVSC, and comes with thank you gifts that help promote content we produce.
BECOME a KVSC Member! Your support is critical to our continued success and development.