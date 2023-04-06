KVSC: The Reason Radio Was Invented

Your Sound Alternative has been part of Central Minnesota nearly 56 years.

We remain fully committed to

Student and community volunteers learning and sharing their love of music that can only be enjoyed on 88.1FM

A place that supports local and regional musicians not with only playing their music, but inviting bands to perform live on KVSC as part of Monday Night Live

A home for local news, long form interviews with area news makers and in-depth programs about issues such as social justice, the environment and exploring our world

As we enjoy spring it is also a time when KVSC looks to listeners to support our programming. Your investment stays right here at KVSC, and comes with thank you gifts that help promote content we produce.

BECOME a KVSC Member! Your support is critical to our continued success and development.