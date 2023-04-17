KVSC WEATHER REPORT (WEEK OF APRIL 17)

Jakub Blum / KVSC Reporter

Spring is finally here. But when it comes to spring the issue remains of a lot of snow melting that can causing major problems, especially if the roads are flooding due to standing water.

While most enjoyed last week’s warmer temperatures, changes are coming said Retired Meteorology Professor Bob Weisman. Leading to some notable weather conditions.

· Some showers and thunderstorms tonight ( some containing hail in Southern Minnesota)

· Much colder conditions (40’s or 30’s) in rain and wind

· Potentially high wind from Saturday afternoon through Monday

· A chance of snow at times from late Saturday into Sunday with some accumulation possible in NE MN (perhaps in central MN)

· Half an inch or more of precipitation from late Friday through Sunday, aggravating snow melt, flooding, but easing fire danger after today

· Rivers very high (Sauk higher than forecast and is now flooding)

There are rising river and lake levels and flooding throughout Stearns County. Use extreme caution in or near flood waters. Driving through flooded areas is not recommended as the road’s status underneath is unknown.

Stearns County Emergency Management’s flood information page helps residents stay up to date with terminology, preparedness tips, and response and recovery efforts. If you need sand or sandbags for your property some local resources for purchase can be found on the county’s website as well.