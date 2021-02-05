KVSC’s 9th Season of Granite City Radio Theatre Returns!

KVSC’s 9th season of Granite City Radio Theatre is back, and we welcome musical guest Jeff Engholm, who is releasing a solo album! You may know Jeff from his work with Collective Unconscious and the Fabulous Armadillos, but for this show he will share with us new, original music from his forthcoming album. We’re proud to spotlight Jeff Engholm on Wednesday March 3rd, the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Granite City Radio Theatre will be produced live for radio and video streaming audiences from the Pioneer Place Theatre in St. Cloud. Unfortunately, we will not have a live audience at this time.

We’re thrilled to welcome back the Shades Brigade crew with new twists as hired mercenaries… on your radio. Jay Terry is so ready to bring you laughs and poignant observations of living in Central Minnesota. Heather, McKenzie andDan Barth’s trivia challenge await you at Granite City Radio Theatre.

This season’s show dates are:

March 3

April 28

June 16



A grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Legacy Fund and KVSC listener members support this program, thank you!