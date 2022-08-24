KVSC’s Trivia 2022 Theme Unveiled

All rise! Court is now in session. Judge Wapner presiding. Calling to order The People versus KVSC’s 44th annual Trivia Weekend: “Trivia on Trial.”

Do you swear that the testimony you shall give to the court in this matter shall be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth? If so, don your best suit, subpoena your witnesses, and gather your crack legal team, as we go to trial February 17th through the 19th!

Prepare your statement as you will be questioned and cross-examined for 40 hours by the prosecution team of Question Writers on all judicial matters. You’ll want your paralegals to begin assembling your exhibits immediately so your trusted council can effectively plead your case.

Once sequestered to the phone bank, the jury will be given their instructions as they deliberate the verdict: correct, wrong, or incomplete. Appeals will be entertained if you present new evidence, but you may be sent to arbitration.

Hot Takeaways: