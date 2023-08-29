KVSC’s Trivia 2024 Theme Revealed

Get ready campers for Camp Trivia: 50 Hours in the Great Outdoors! The counselors from KVSC’s Camp Trivia are preparing for your arrival at the 45th Annual Trivia Weekend. Get ready to spend the entire weekend taking in all that mother nature has to offer, with three days of camping, hiking, fishing, animal tracking, bird watching, swimming, and so much s’more.

The KVSC Question Rangers will challenge your survival skill knowledge. They’ve prepared fun activities for the whole weekend to test you and your fellow campers. Don’t forget to bring your sleeping bags to keep you warm while you stargaze and work on your homework during quiet hours near the bonfire.

The KVSC Parks and Phones department will be available to take your calls, to help ensure everyone has a safe and fun camp experience during this in-tents weekend.

Whether you bring your fancy RV, camper van, tent, or rent a cabin, we can’t wait to see you at Camp Trivia.

Camp registration opens December 18th. Camper drop off is at 5pm Friday, February 16th, with pick up at 7pm Sunday, February 18th. Camper registration forms and information can be found at kvsc.org.