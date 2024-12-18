Buy Your Trick-or-Trivia T-Shirt at the KVSC Store

When KVSC’s Trick-or-Trivia happens February 14-16, you want to be sure you’re adorned properly. Yes, the theme calls for costumes, but you’re also going to want a supply of splendidly spooky Trick-or-Trivia t-shirts.

This year, the t-shirt comes in two different colors and has a design on both the front and back.

The t-shirt is available for online purchase at the KVSC Store. It is available in sizes from extra-small to 5X-Large. We are taking orders on the t-shirts until mid-January, and they will ship out in time for Christmas.

There is a shipping charge associated with the t-shirt purchase, but that charge remains fairly settled whether it’s one t-shirt or several, so we’re encouraging teams to do group orders.

In addition to the pre-order t-shirts, we will have an allotment available for sale at KVSC during Trivia Weekend if you want to see it before buying. Do note that we will have limited availability on sizes at that time.

In addition to purchasing the t-shirt, you can also register your Trivia team and pre-order the Trick-or-Trivia Question and Answer Book at the KVSC Store.