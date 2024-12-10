Trick-or-Trivia Team Registration Starts Monday, December 16

After you scare up a group of eager answerers ready for KVSC’s Trick-or-Trivia: A Hauntingly Good Time, you need to register your team.

Team registration begins on Monday, December 16, 2024, and there are two easy ways to sign up:

As always, you can come down to the KVSC studios , located in the basement of Stewart Hall on the St. Cloud State University campus. (Check the campus map.) On-premises registration opens at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, and we’ll accept cash, check, or credit card for team fee payment.

The cost for team registration remains $60. St. Cloud State University student teams and other area student teams are eligible for free registration. Student teams should register at the KVSC studios and bring the student ID of at least one team member with them.

After you register your team, you will receive a copy of this year’s Visual Trivia packet with a brimming goody bag’s worth of elusive images for you to track down before the questions start flying in February. Teams that register at the station will receive a hard copy of the Visual Trivia packet and will be emailed a PDF version not long after. Teams that register online will get a PDF version emailed to them.

Teams that register at the KVSC studios will also get two (2) free Trick-or-Trivia posters.

The deadline to register your team is 3:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2025, but the sooner you register the more time you’ll have to scrutinize the Visual Trivia images. Team registration is available at both the KVSC studios (during regular business hours) and the online KVSC store (anytime!) all the way through to the deadline.

If you have any questions about the team registration process or if you’re a student team that wants to register remotely, email Dan Seeger at KVSC using the following address: daniel.seeger@stcloudstate.edu.

Trick-or-Trivia is February 14-16, 2025, only on KVSC!