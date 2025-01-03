Sign Up for the Trivia 2025 Phone Bank

KVSC is seeking volunteers for the radio station’s 46th annual Trivia Weekend, which is on the air February 14-16, 2025.

You can claim your shifts using our Trick-or-Trivia Phone Bank form on SignUpGenius. A SignUpGenius account is not required to sign up, but it is recommended because it makes it easier for you to double-check your shifts and make adjustments if your plans change.

The contest requires multiple phone operators from 5:00 PM to 2:00 AM on Friday, from 6:00 AM to 2:00 AM on Saturday, and from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Sunday. Shifts are typically three or four hours long.

The strength of KVSC’s contest is our volunteers who provide interactive fun for our teams who compete from Minnesota, the Midwest, and globally. We thank you by providing delicious food and drink donated by area restaurants and other sponsors.

2024 Features a Hybrid Approach for Trivia Phone Hotline Volunteers

We are offering both in-person volunteer opportunities in the phone bank on campus and remote hotline volunteering from the comfort of your home!

If you join us to volunteer on campus, you must be healthy; please change to a remote volunteer if you do not feel well before Trivia Weekend begins. Safety is our priority for everyone involved in-person.

PARKING LOCATIONS FOR VOLUNTEERS:

The parking policies at SCSU do not allow visitors to park for free in any campus lot. However, you can park for free in H-lot for Trivia Weekend only. Note that parking in any other lot might result in a parking ticket.

H-lot is located between Ruby Cora Webster Hall (formerly Building 51) and Riverview, just south of Stewart Hall. Enter campus by turning onto 8th Street off of 5th Avenue. Follow 8th Street all the way to the end, head up the slight hill at the end of 8th Street (heading east toward the Mississippi River) and you’ve found H-lot. Again, all other lots and spots will be ticketed—or you can pay as you go in timed pay lots or the 4th Avenue Ramp.

Feel free to call the office during regular business hours Monday-Friday at 320-308-3066 with any questions about volunteering.