KVSC’s Trivia 47 Theme Reveal Party Happens September 6

Join us Saturday, September 6, 2025 as we reveal the theme of KVSC’s 47th annual Trivia marathon. The reveal party starts at 1:00 PM, and we’ll unveil the Trivia theme at 2:00 PM.

We are again inviting everyone to join us for an outdoors event on the campus of St. Cloud State University. The reveal party takes place on Atwood Mall, just outside of KVSC’s home base of Stewart Hall.

Food will be served at the event. KVSC will also provide soda and other beverages at no cost to all attendees.

Once again, that’s Saturday, September 6, 2025, beginning at 1:00 PM with the Trivia theme reveal at 2:00 PM.

Come join your fellow trivia mavens to celebrate Central Minnesota’s favorite cure for cabin fever!