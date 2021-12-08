KVSC’s Trivia Weekend 2022 Contest Details Revealed

Preparations for KVSC’s 43rd annual Trivia Weekend are well underway and we’re delighted to welcome returning teams, and invite new teams to take the challenge and join the trivia madness from Friday, February 18 to Sunday, February 20.

Here’s some of the logistics we can share with you at this time for LITerally Trivia: A Novel Idea:

The contest starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and the mind-marathon will wrap at 7 p.m. Sunday.

We will have questions live on air for 38 hours. Trivia volunteers and writers will take a break from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. overnight from Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday as the contest goes dark.

Trivia Teams may be receiving some overnight homework from the librarians.

Team registrations will open on Friday, January 7 both online and in-person at the KVSC studios.

There will be Visual Trivia images for teams to sleuth in-advance of the contest.

There will be options to volunteer virtually on the Phone Bank Hotlines, and in person. More details on requirements and training for either option will be posted in early January.

There will be both a live and virtual awards ceremony in the Ritsche Auditorium, you will be required to wear a face covering to attend in person.

Take a look at this beauty of a trivia poster–it will be available for teams as they register. Thank you to Wesley Beskar and Derrick Silvestri for their talented design work. Speaking of these two gentleman in the television world–UTVS-Television plans coverage of Literally Trivia: A Novel Idea.