Lane Closures Start Thursday in Downtown St. Cloud

By Nyah Adams / News Director

On Thursday, October 6th two St. Cloud roads will have reduced lanes.

Credit: Google Maps

The City of St. Cloud Says depending on the weather these two roads will be reduced to only one lane:

• 10th Avenue North between 1st Street North and West

St. Germain which is near the Paramount in downtown St. Cloud

• West St. Germain Street between 10th Avenue North and

11th Avenue North which is near Bremer Bank in downtown St. Cloud

Officials say drivers should drive with caution and expect minor delays.