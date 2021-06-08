Lane Shifts And Closures On I-94 Near Monticello

By: Nyah Adams

Those traveling westbound on I-94 can expect delays, lane closures and reduced speeds in the coming months.

Construction is underway on Interstate 94 from Monticello to Wright County and is expected to take place through October.

Lane shifts are to be expected as westbound lanes shift to the eastbound side. I-94 is remaining open to two lanes in both directions through the work zone.

MnDOT encourages travelers to use caution, slow down, and watch the road when driving through the entire I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater work zone. For more information regarding construction visit the MnDOT website, or for real time travel information call 5-1-1.