Sep 23, 2022

Large Pole Shed Near Kimball Total Loss in Fire

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a fire reported Thursday morning totally destroyed a pole shed near Kimball.

Courtesy Stearns County

On September 22 at 11:45 a.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township.

Stearns County deputies got to the scene of the blaze and found a large pole shed on the property fully engulfed in flames. The house that was also on the property was not harmed.

Forty-year-old Joshua Bruce Fischer, and 37-year-old Kate Elizabeth Fischer, were not home when the fire started. Sixty-six-year-old Georjean Rose Fischer-Fable of Clearwater and the property owner’s juvenile daughter were home when the fire started.

There were no injuries and the fire is being investigated by State Fire Marshall’s Office.

