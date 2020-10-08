Late Penalties on Property Tax Waived Temporarily

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Late penalties for second half property taxes for property owners financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will be waived until December 1st. This date shifted from the original October 15th due date.

The forgiveness will only apply to property owners who paid their first half of 2020 property taxes and would not apply to properties which are escrowed.

Right now, property tax payments are being processed online at StearnsCountyMN.gov, by mail, or through drop boxes located at the entrances of the Administration Building in downtown St. Cloud or at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.