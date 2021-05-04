Launch Location Set for 75th Year of Fireworks in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The City of St. Cloud and the St. Cloud Fireworks Committee are excited to announce their launch location for the 2021 July 4th Fireworks.

This will be the 75th consecutive year the city will celebrate the anniversary of American Independence as the fireworks will be launched from Wilson Park.

St. Cloud Fireworks Committee Board President and Fireworks Commissioner, Tom Richardson says, “we are looking forward to continuing the St. Cloud Area tradition of celebrating July 4th with our annual Fireworks Display and celebration.

He also adds that his group will continue to monitor all safety requirements and pivot accordingly.

The July 4th Fireworks are the longest running community wide event in St. Cloud.