Laurie Putnam Named Superintendent of St. Cloud School District Next Year

By Jo McMullen / Reporter

The St. Cloud Area School District board has named a replacement for their Superintendent, who is stepping down at the end of the school year, and she’s someone they’re very familiar with.

At a meeting Thursday morning, the board voted to name Dr. Laurie Putnam as the successor to Superintendent Willie Jett.

In a letter to media on behalf of chair Shannon Haws, the school board voted unanimously to select Putnam as the next Superintendent, and she readily accepted the position, pending contract negotiations. She noted the Board of Education

works closely with all members of the Superintendent’s cabinet, so they know their skill sets and have seen their leadership in action.

Haws says Putnam proved herself to be a leader of integrity, strength, and vision during her time in our district at South Jr. High, Kennedy Community School and district-wide as Assistant Superintendent.

Jett announced last month he will not seek another contract after serving the school district for the last eight years.