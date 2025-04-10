LEAF Education Foundation announces $78,500 in grants for District 742

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The LEAF Education Foundation announced the completion of its Fall and Spring grant cycles.

The grants award funding to enhance both academic and extracurricular activities within District 742.

Fifty-three grants, totaling $78,500, were allocated to a variety of programs within the district.

A few highlights include funding for the Fiber Center for the art room at Kennedy Community School, supplies for the Yearbook Club at South Jr. High, and a “Power Tower” for the Swim Team at Apollo High School.

“The greater St. Cloud community is incredibly generous. LEAF could not provide grants without that generosity,” said LEAF 742 Grant Administrator, Peggy Carlson.