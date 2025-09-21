LEAF launches 2025 “Adopt-A-Classroom” fundraiser

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The District 742 Local Education and Activities Foundation (LEAF) has opened its 2025 “Adopt-A-Classroom” fundraiser to support teachers and students in District 742.

According to a media release from LEAF, a $250 donation lets donors “adopt” a classroom, covering supplies that teachers often buy themselves, such as science kits or sheet music.

Since 2011, the program has raised over $365,000 for 1,460 classrooms.

One teacher said, “I spend hundreds of dollars a year on my students, and I feel appreciated by having the flexibility of purchasing what I need.”

To learn more or to adopt a classroom, visit leaf742.org. Adoptions are open until Sept. 30.