LEAF Receives $400,000 Estate Gift

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The District 742 Local Education & Activates Foundation (LEAF) has announced that they have received a $400,000 gift from an estate, in support of the LEAF Student Activates Fund.

LEAF says George and Shirley Torrey, who were long-time supporters of the foundation, signed a “Letter of Intent for a Future (Estate) Gift to LEAF” in 2012. Shirley passed away in 2018 and George passed away in June of 2020.

This gift will allow LEAF to grant an additional $20,000 each year to activities programs in District 742.

LEAF was founded in 1993 as an independent, non-profit organization to promote extracurricular activities and academic opportunities in District 742 public schools. LEAF has contributed more than $2 million to projects in the district since 1996.