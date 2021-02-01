Learn How Sexual and Domestic Violence Has Gone Digital In This Week’s Women on Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

This week’s St. Cloud State University’s Women on Wednesday will feature how sexual and domestic violence has gone digital.

Presenter, Thi Synaone will discuss how technology is used as a tool of control to facilitate sexual violence, harassment and stalking. She will also explore how abusers are using dating applications, social media and other online platforms to groom and gain access to victims.

Synavone has worked in the domestic and sexual violence field for over 20 years.

The webinar will start at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and you can attend here. Passcode: 711832