Learn More About Highway 23 Construction Project Through Virtual Open House

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The public is invited to attend a virtual open house to learn about a 2022 construction project on Highway 23 from Foley to Milaca.

The open house will be available from July 20th through August 7th.

Viewers will be able to learn about project details, watch a video, view design layouts, sign up for future emails updates, ask questions and provide feedback.

The new project is estimated to cost $11.7 million and will be done in two stages.

For more information, visit the project website at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/projects/h23foleytomilaca/