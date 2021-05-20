Let’s Talk Transportation! Virtual Event

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

MnDot planners are inviting Central Minnesotans to test their knowledge of the state transportation system and share their vision for its future on Thursday, June 3rd.

The “Let’s Talk Transportation!” is a virtual event that will cover safety, aging infrastructure, climate change, economy, equity and a trivia contest at the end to test your knowledge about transportation.

To sign up go to the MnDot Event page and select June 3, for the Central Minnesota virtual event.

For more information regarding transportation in Minnesota, visit MinnesotaGo.org to learn more.