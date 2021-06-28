Level 2 Sexual Offender is Moving to North St. Cloud

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud police are reporting a Level 2 sexual offender is moving to the St. Cloud area near the hospital.

Sixty-five-year-old Willard John Hince will be moving to the 1500 block of 6th Ave North on July 10th.



Hince has a history of sexually abusing adult women while using threats and violence. He has served the sentence he was charged with.



The police department will be airing an informational presentation on public access television in regards to Hince’s new location. To watch the video regarding Hince, visit the Stearns County website.