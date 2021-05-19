Level 3 Sex Offender Moves To North Side Neighborhood

The St. Cloud Police Department is sharing information about a Level 3 sex offender who has moved to the city’s north side at part of the Community Notification Act.

Fifty-nine-year-old Dwaine Robert Smith moved to a residence in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North this week.

Smith’s charges included engaging in sexual contact with male children known to him. Contact included penetration and exposure.

The St. Cloud Police department will be posting an educational community notification this week.

Smith served all of his jail time and his release has been authorized.