Level 3 Sex-Offender Moving into St. Cloud

By Alexander Fern / News Director

Corey James Fordham

A level 3 sex-offender is moving into the 100 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Cloud.

29-year-old Corey James Fordham is moving back into St. Cloud after he engaged in several incidents of sexual contact with two teenaged females.

Authorities say that Fordham used attention and affection in each case to attain, exploit and maintain unmonitored contact. He took advantage of one victim’s vulnerable state as a runaway to maintain access.

The St. Cloud Police Department released this information due to Minnesota statutes that require law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the St. Cloud Police Department believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.