Level 3 Sex Offender Moving To The St. Cloud Area

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department would like to notify residents of a level 3 sex offender moving into the area.

Daniel Jerome Dols

Daniel Jerome Dols will be moving to the 100 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Cloud November 23rd. He has served his full sentence and his move in date is when he will be released.

Officials would like to add this is not to scare community members, but rather to inform them.

Those convicted of sexual and predatory offenses have always been released to live in our communities. It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release.

For more information visit the Minnesota Department of Corrections for more information.