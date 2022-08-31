Level 3 Sex Offender Residing in Northeast St. Cloud

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A Level 3 sex offender is now living on the 1300 block of 2nd Street Northeast in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police Department

The St. Cloud Police Department say Demetrius Leonardo Duncan used force and entered an unknown woman’s home while she slept. Police note that a public hearing was held on December 10, 2014 detailing his release.

To learn more about sex offenders being released back into the St. Cloud community, please visit the Minnesota Department of Public Registrant Search website.