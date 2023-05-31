Level Three Offender Being Released to Public

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be hosting a public notification meeting regarding the release of a registered predatory offender.

The level three predatory offender is being released to Munson Township near Richmond.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says the offender has a history of engaging in sexual conduct against known adult females by meeting and befriending them on social media.

Information will be presented at the meeting regarding this registrant and the predatory offender registration process.

The meeting will happen at the River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond on June 8 at 6:30 p.m.