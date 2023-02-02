Feb 2, 2023
License Center Hours Located At The Stearns County Service Center In Waite Park Are Changing
By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director
The business hours for the license center located at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park are changing on Monday, Feb. 13.
Stearns County reports the new lobby hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the drive-thru hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The drive-thru previously opened at 7:30 a.m., a half hour earlier during the pandemic to serve additional customers while offices were closed. Opening the drive-thru at 7:30 a.m. is no longer needed as customers are going back into the lobby to receive in-person services.
Lobby hours were previously 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Opening the lobby at 8:00 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m. prevents a backlog of customers at the beginning of the day. Closing at 4:30 p.m. aligns with the County’s business hours.
The Service Center and drive-thru is located at 3301 Co. Rd. 138 in Waite Park. The License Center can be reached at 320-656-6540 or by email. Appointment booking and the online License Center can be found at StearnsCountyMN.gov. Appointments receive priority service.