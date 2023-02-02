License Center Hours Located At The Stearns County Service Center In Waite Park Are Changing

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The business hours for the license center located at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park are changing on Monday, Feb. 13.

Image Credit: Stearns County Facebook

Stearns County reports the new lobby hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the drive-thru hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The drive-thru previously opened at 7:30 a.m., a half hour earlier during the pandemic to serve additional customers while offices were closed. Opening the drive-thru at 7:30 a.m. is no longer needed as customers are going back into the lobby to receive in-person services.

Lobby hours were previously 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Opening the lobby at 8:00 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m. prevents a backlog of customers at the beginning of the day. Closing at 4:30 p.m. aligns with the County’s business hours.

The Service Center and drive-thru is located at 3301 Co. Rd. 138 in Waite Park. The License Center can be reached at 320-656-6540 or by email. Appointment booking and the online License Center can be found at StearnsCountyMN.gov. Appointments receive priority service.