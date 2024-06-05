Listen to the KVSC News Special Report Backstages: The Ten Cent Story

How much do your favorite artists make whenever you play their songs? One cent per stream? Half a cent per stream? Even less?

In a new KVSC News Special Report, our Production Director Johnny takes a look at the multi-billion streaming industry, and why none of that money seems to go back to the artists.

Backstages: The One Cent Story features exclusive interviews from Nur-D, Joe Bartel, Oister Boy, and more. The program also covers the Living Wage for Musicians Act and other efforts being made to support music artists.

The episode originally aired on Thursday, May 30, 2024, and you can listen to it any time using the player below.