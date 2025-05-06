Little Falls man in custody for selling and possessing methamphetamine

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — A Little Falls man is in custody for selling and possessing controlled substances.

On Friday, May 2, 2025, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a signed knock and announce search warrant in the 300 block of 3rd Street Northeast.

The search warrant was regarding an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine. Investigators had probable cause to arrest 58-year-old Rick Fisher of Little Falls for first-degree sales of controlled substances.

Upon arriving at the house, investigators located Fisher and took him into custody. He is also charged with 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Fisher was taken to Morrison County Jail, where he is being held for court.