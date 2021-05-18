Live Audience is Back for Granite City Radio Theatre June 16 With Keith Secola

The 9th season finale of KVSC’s Granite City Radio Theatre is spotlighting musical guest Keith Secola…and you on Wednesday, June 16th.

Exciting show update! We’re welcoming back our live audience for the season finale! KVSC is opening up limited tickets to allow for 50% capacity at the Pioneer Place Theater. Click here for ticket information.

We’re also delighted to present Keith Secola as our very special musical guest. Secola has had a storied career with his inspiring and insightful Native American music. Hailing originally from Cook, MN, Secola is a rock and roller with a folk-rock and reggae sound. He’s been inducted into the Native Music Hall of Fame and is also known for creating music for films and documentaries. One of his most famous and beloved songs is Indian Cars. Critics have dubbed Secola as the Native versions of both Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be live on KVSC radio, streamed online both on video and audio stream! Please enjoy THE VIDEOSTREAM HERE. The show will appear and go live just prior to 7:30 p.m.

The Shades Brigade drama returns to resolve this season’s cliffhangers with the rogue gang of mercenaries; Jay Terry, Heather Mastromarco, Mackenzie Lahren will bring you plenty of belly laughs and Dan Barth’s trivia challenge is sure to be spicy!

The show is supported in part by a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage grant.