Curious how KVSC’s special remote Trivia Weekend is working? Have a voyeuristic curiosity? Of course you do, that’s why you’re playing in a 10-hour trivia contest.

Enjoy from the comfort of your jammy pants, a 12-year aged scotch in your left hand and kitty on your lap.

Thanks to Coco of the Goat Posse for making this an uncomfortable reality. Really, radio people on video?