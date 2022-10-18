Local Nonprofit Buys year Long Supply of Food and Refrigerators for SCSU Huskies Pantry

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Nonprofit, Hope for the Community, has donated two refrigerators, two freezers and will be buying all the food to stock the shelves for a year at the St. Cloud State Huskies Pantry.

SCSU

Founder and President of the organization, Dr. Alan Goracke, is an SCSU alumnus says he is delighted to give back to university to positively impact student success.

Starting Monday, students can now select the following stock of fresh and shelf stable foods like, milk, tomatoes, carrots, salmon and plant based burger patties.

The Huskies Pantry is also reaching out to the community for volunteers on Friday’s between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help stock shipments.

For more information on pantry hours, visit the St. Cloud State Huskies Pantry website.