Long-Term Care Residents Receive First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director / Photos by CentraCare

CentraCare and Carris Health have started to receive their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for long-term care residents.







Carris Health – Care Center & Therapy Suites in Willmar and CentraCare – St. Benedict’s Community in St. Cloud were both able to vaccinate 20 residents. CentraCare says both facilities will continue to conduct vaccination clinics this week and next week in order to protect our most vulnerable populations.

Vice President of CentraCare – St. Benedict’s Community, Susan Kratzke says, “As we look to 2021, it is with immense hope and encouragement about what the year will bring”. She adds, “Residents, families, and staff celebrate all that is ahead with this proactive step in the journey we have all been on in 2020.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says currently only frontline health care workers and long-term care residents will receive the vaccine because of the limited supply.