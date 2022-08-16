Looking For Something To Do? Visit One of St. Cloud’s Rain Gardens Today!

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Not only are the St. Cloud rain gardens beautiful, they also encourage our local pollinators.

The City of St. Cloud says these gardens catch and filter the water that flows off the pavements and helps to remove any pollutants before the water reaches the Mississippi and other local water sources.

City crews maintain over 60 rain gardens in St. Cloud alone!

To visit one of these gardens visit the City of St. Cloud’s website for a story map of gardens throughout the city.